Joe Goodpasture

Joe Donald Goodpasture, 82, died on June 13, 2020 in Greensboro, NC.
Goodpasture was the son of Malcolm Repass Goodpasture and Myrtle Swiney Goodpasture of Bristol, TN. He grew up in Johnson City and Bristol, TN and graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School and East Tennessee State University.
Goodpasture enjoyed a long and distinguished career in broadcasting, beginning as a disc jockey before moving into journalism and becoming news director for stations in Roanoke, VA and Raleigh, NC, where he earned several major journalism awards. In 1977, he started his own communications firm in Charlotte, NC, specializing in the production of trade association and company publications along with publishing CITI magazine, a popular homes and gardens lifestyle publication in Charlotte for several years. At the time of his death, he was one of the original contributors to an online newspaper in North Carolina and writing, editing, and pitching stories until the very end of his life.
Goodpasture is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann McIver Goodpasture, Greensboro, NC; a son, John Goodpasture of Greensboro, NC and his wife Kate; three granddaughters; Hope Goodpasture of Greensboro, NC; Zoe Goodpasture, Asheville, NC; and Hannah Goodpasture, Asheville, NC; two great- grandchildren, Paislee and Kaden; a sister, Patsy Goodpasture Musick of Winchester, VA.; brother-in-law Luther Bussey of Abingdon, VA and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Goodpasture Bussey, of Abingdon, VA.
A celebration of Goodpasture's life will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 2pm-3pm at Frost Funeral Home in Abingdon, VA.
Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, located at 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Goodpasture family.