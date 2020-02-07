Joe Howard Griffin, Sr., 86, passed away at his home on February 4, 2020. He was the eldest of three children born to Sephus & Annie Mae Griffin.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ambrose Griffin, his son Joe Howard Griffin, Jr., Joe Jr.'s fiance Nenita Sausa, his sisters Joyce Ragon & Theresa (Clyde) Hardison, nephews Donnie & Michael Hicks, Van & Chris Hardison, stepdaughters Teresa Feola & Brenda Cable, stepson Bob Ambrose, 8 step grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his late wife Wellene Hodge Griffin.
Services will be held at Pineville United Methodist Church, 110 S. Polk St., Pineville, NC 28134, with the Visitation on Friday, February, 7, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, Weddington, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 7, 2020