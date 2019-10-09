Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Henry Adcock. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Service 11:00 AM McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 View Map Interment 12:30 PM Fort Mitchell Military Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Henry Adcock, U.S. Army (Ret), passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home in Pineville, North Carolina.



He was born on December 27, 1928, in Lauderdale County, Mississippi.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty (Kirby) Adcock; 5 children, Karen Tomkovich (Jack) of Huntsville, AL, Vicki Helton of Pineville, NC, Steve Adcock (Lori) of Kathleen, GA, Laurie Gallup (Gerry) of Navarre, FL, and Melina Adcock of Charlotte, NC; his seven beloved grandchildren, Dustin, Meghan, Wesley, Matthew, Ashleigh, Stephanie, and Abigail; 3 great grandchildren, as well as his brother Rufus, and two sisters, Bet and Barbara. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Caitlin.



A veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Adcock served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Following his military service, he retired in Ozark, AL, where he was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. He was a letter carrier for 20 years at the U.S. Post Office in Enterprise, AL.



A service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11 AM, in the Chapel of McEwen Funeral Service - Pineville, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC.



Interment with full military honors will be held at the Fort Mitchell Military Cemetery in Alabama on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:30 pm.



The family would like to recognize the staff of The Laurels at Carolina Place, BrightStar Care of Charlotte, and the Charlotte Region Hospice for their care and support.



For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Wreaths Across America.



Condolences may be offered at

