Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Howard Savage Sr.. View Sign

Joe Savage, 89, died peacefully in his sleep on February 15. Joe lived an amazing life. He raced stock cars in his younger years, coached youth baseball in his middle years and devotedly took care of his wife in his later years. He worked for the City of Charlotte for over 40 years. Joe loved the beach and spent much time at his house on Oak Island. An avid sports fan, Joe enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Atlanta Braves. He also spent many hours watching his grandchildren play sports.



By coaching youth baseball teams, Joe influenced and affected the lives of many people in the Thomasboro community. By witnessing for Jesus Christ, Joe also added to heaven's angel list.



Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife Mildred. He is survived by his children Joe, Jr. (Lisa), and Denise Lawson. He is also survived by his grandchildren Monica, Chris, Aimee and Chandler, his great grandchildren Kayla (Brent), Damien, and Stella, and soon to be great-great grandchild Harrison.



Joe will be missed by all who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks to kindly make a donation in Joe's remembrance to The .



Services for Joe will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday February 20 at Forest Lawn West Chapel in Charlotte. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Joe Savage, 89, died peacefully in his sleep on February 15. Joe lived an amazing life. He raced stock cars in his younger years, coached youth baseball in his middle years and devotedly took care of his wife in his later years. He worked for the City of Charlotte for over 40 years. Joe loved the beach and spent much time at his house on Oak Island. An avid sports fan, Joe enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Atlanta Braves. He also spent many hours watching his grandchildren play sports.By coaching youth baseball teams, Joe influenced and affected the lives of many people in the Thomasboro community. By witnessing for Jesus Christ, Joe also added to heaven's angel list.Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife Mildred. He is survived by his children Joe, Jr. (Lisa), and Denise Lawson. He is also survived by his grandchildren Monica, Chris, Aimee and Chandler, his great grandchildren Kayla (Brent), Damien, and Stella, and soon to be great-great grandchild Harrison.Joe will be missed by all who knew him.In lieu of flowers, the family asks to kindly make a donation in Joe's remembrance to The .Services for Joe will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday February 20 at Forest Lawn West Chapel in Charlotte. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Funeral Home Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

4601 Freedom Drive

Charlotte , NC 28208

(704) 395-0055 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close