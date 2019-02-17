Joe Savage, 89, died peacefully in his sleep on February 15. Joe lived an amazing life. He raced stock cars in his younger years, coached youth baseball in his middle years and devotedly took care of his wife in his later years. He worked for the City of Charlotte for over 40 years. Joe loved the beach and spent much time at his house on Oak Island. An avid sports fan, Joe enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Atlanta Braves. He also spent many hours watching his grandchildren play sports.
By coaching youth baseball teams, Joe influenced and affected the lives of many people in the Thomasboro community. By witnessing for Jesus Christ, Joe also added to heaven's angel list.
Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife Mildred. He is survived by his children Joe, Jr. (Lisa), and Denise Lawson. He is also survived by his grandchildren Monica, Chris, Aimee and Chandler, his great grandchildren Kayla (Brent), Damien, and Stella, and soon to be great-great grandchild Harrison.
Joe will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to kindly make a donation in Joe's remembrance to The .
Services for Joe will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday February 20 at Forest Lawn West Chapel in Charlotte. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
