Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home 12115 University City Blvd Harrisburg , NC 28075 (704)-247-1722

Joe Lewis entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 19, 2020 at home with his wife at his side.



He was born January 9, 1930 t the late Willie Shaver Lewis and Walter Lewis in Badin, NC. In addition to his parents Joe was predeceased by his infant brother, David, and by his son Timothy.



Joe's work lifetime was spent in the electronics industry where he rose from a warehouse worker to Vice President in charge of purchasing at Goddard Electronics in Florida, to Southeastern Regional Sales Manager at Channel Master Corporation in New York, to Vice President of Resources Electronics in Columbia, SC, finally retiring in 1999. He then went into the antique business specializing in 18th and 19th century tall case clocks, scouring England and Scotland for just the right pieces. Finally, in 2015, Joe retired for good.



Joe leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 46 years, June, his sister, Sylvia Harward, as well as children Terry Lewis (Sherry), Teena Howard (Alan), Stephen A. Shear (Kathleen), James E. Shear (Cindy). Grandchildren Lauren Varner (Eric), Tyler Lewis (Cara), Lindsay Foley (Joey), Stephen A. Shear III (Lindsay), Jacqueline Newbold (Sam). Great grandchildren Ella, Mallory, Jace, Caleb, Ryder, Olivia, Noah.



Joe's kind heart and grace gained him many friends through the years. He will be sorely missed.



The funeral service will be Monday, February 24, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Harrisburg, NC at 2 p.m. with visitation prior from 12:30-1:45 p.m.



In lieu of flowers donations to Samaritan's Purse or a .



Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Lewis family.



Online condolences may be made at

