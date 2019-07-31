On Monday, July 29, 2019, Joe Ned Tillman, Sr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 87. Joe was born on April 26, 1932 in Cleveland County, NC to Walter and Nora Tillman. On December 20, 1952, he married Gloria Fay Queen. Joe was an entrepreneur and started his first business, a skating rink, at age 16. He proudly served in the US Army. Joe started a chain of retail music stores in the Carolinas, Tillman Music. Then started Music Distributors, where he developed his own line of musical instruments. After the music industry, Joe worked in NASCAR industry, Starbucks distributorship, and in real estate development. He will be remembered most for his generosity in helping others. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister, and grandson Travis. He is survived by his wife Fay, son, Joe Ned Tillman, Jr. and daughter, Crystal Lynne Tillman, two grandchildren, Thomas and Sarah, and one great grandson, Benjamin. A funeral service will be held August 1, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte. Receiving of friends at 10 am, followed by his service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Charlotte Rescue Mission - Rebound at 907 W 1st St, Charlotte, NC 28202. Condolences may be shared online through www.tallentfuneralservice.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 31, 2019