Joe Neill Houser, 94 of Huntersville, NC died August 24, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1924 in Mecklenburg County to the late Daniel and Florence Houser.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary; son, Daniel M. Houser and wife Ruth of Huntersville; daughter, Robin Tolbert and husband Bradley of Denver; grandchild, Daniel J. Houser and wife Taylor; great-grandchildren, Avery and Olivia.
Memorials may be made to the USO, the Gary Sinise Foundation or the Gilead A.R.P. Church.
The funeral will be held at 3 PM Sunday, September 1 at Gilead A.R.P. Church. Visitation will be 1:30-3:00 prior. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. The full obituary can be read at jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 28, 2019