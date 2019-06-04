Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Wilson Taylor. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Wilson Taylor, "Poppy," a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on June 15, 1930 to D.E. and Lillian Taylor in Charlotte, NC. Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Keith Taylor and Bill Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Joyce Taylor, his two sons, Dr. Kyle W. Taylor and wife Linda of Cornelius and Mark E. Taylor and wife Lori, as well as grandsons Logan Taylor and Nolan Taylor, all of Gastonia. Also surviving is nephew Kit Taylor, his wife Norma and daughter Cameron, and niece Amy, all of Wilmington, and nephew Scott Taylor of Chapel Hill, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews of New York. Joe loved his family dearly and was the happiest when he could be with them. A graduate of Central High School class of 1948, he soon after enlisted in the United States Air Force. He proudly served during the Korean War 1952-1953, in Chunchon, Korea, with the 6147th Tactical Air Command in the intelligence section, debriefing the pilots after they flew their missions during the war. Joe worked for the US Postal Service for 34 years as a letter carrier. He was a "people person" through and through, never met a stranger, and loved to talk and visit with everyone he met and knew. He coached youth baseball for many years and loved working with and guiding those "Little Leaguers." Joe loved to be outdoors, whether it was playing golf, working in his vegetable or flower gardens, or fishing at the beach. Well, really, he loved to "go" anywhere, traveling to the mountains or the beaches, Air Force reunions, or western New York where his wife was from. But probably his favorite destination was that fun vacation spot, Walt Disney World. He was a member of West Gate Masonic Lodge 738 AF & AM and a member of the Oasis Shriner's Association. While with the Shriners, he was a member of the Gourmet Unit, spending many happy times cooking with them as they all served to further their cause of assisting burned and crippled children. The family would like to thank the staff at Stanley Total Living Center for the wonderful and loving care they gave Joe this past year. Joe was a member of Assurance United Methodist Church and the "Young at Heart" Sunday School Class. Joe's faith was very strong and he loved his church dearly. A funeral service to celebrate Joe's life will be held on Thursday June 6th, at 2:00 pm at Assurance United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 prior to the service. Interment with military rites will follow the service at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joe's memory to Assurance United Methodist Church, 9700 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. Arrangements are in the care of Forest Lawn West Funeral Service. Online condolences can be shared at





