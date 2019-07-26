Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Alvin Walsh. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

Joel Alvin Walsh of Dallas, NC passed away on July 23, 2019 while on a family vacation in Topsail Island, NC. Joel is survived by his daughters, Alison M. Walsh and Jennifer N. Walsh, and his stepson Conrad B. Bookout, III, all of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his siblings Diane M. Walsh of Portland, ME, Cynthia W. Weininger of Vienna, Austria, Donald A. Walsh of Marshville, NC, and Margaret W. Mullis of Fort Mill, SC, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his second wife, Genevieve M. Walsh of Pittsburg, PA.



From a family with musical talent, Joel graduated high school at North Carolina School of the Arts and then attended UNC Charlotte. He had a long career as a convenience store auditor and more recently worked as a commercial driver, during which time he loved seeing the countryside driving across the US. Joel will be remembered as a gentle and sincere man who wanted to help and connect with others. He could find a positive outlook in any situation.



Joel is preceded in death by his parents William Donald Walsh and Estelle Stokes Walsh; his son Preston William Walsh; and his first wife Cynthia Adams Simpson.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00am at Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Dallas, NC, where Joel was a devoted member. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the general fund at Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

Published in Charlotte Observer on July 26, 2019

