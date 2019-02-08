Dr. Joel B. Huneycutt, 94, died peacefully at home among family and friends on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Sederholm Huneycutt; his second wife, Ann Bissell Huneycutt; and his son, David Christopher Huneycutt. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate. He had an OB/GYN practice for over 25 years in Rock Hill, SC and served on the Board at Piedmont Medical Center. He is survived by his brother, Charles A. Huneycutt; his son, Brandon Scott Huneycutt; granddaughter, Meridith Lea Curran; and two great grandchildren, Alaina Grace Curran and Lincoln Joel Curran. A memorial service to celebrate Dr. Huneycutt's life will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Church of the Good Shepard, 108 East Liberty Street, York, SC 29745. Burial will follow at the River Hills Community Cemetery in Lake Wylie, SC. The Rev. Dr. P. William Greeley will officiate. A small reception will be held at the Huneycutt home for family and close friends immediately following the burial service. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Huneycutt family.
