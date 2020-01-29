Joel E. Stegall, Jr., 94 of Charlotte, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Brookdale Charlotte East.
A native of Union County, Mr. Stegall was born to the late Joel E. Stegall, Sr. and Wilma Long Stegall on December 15, 1925. He was a US Army Air Corps veteran of World War II and served as a tail gunner on a B-29 bomber. Mr. Stegall was a retired architect with J.N. Pease and Associates with over 42 years of service where he was Senior Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board. He was a member and Elder at Plaza Presbyterian Church. Mr. Stegall was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Stegall in 2008.
Mr. Stegall is survived by his children, J. Douglas Stegall (Deborah) of Charlotte, Donna S. Worrell (Buddy) of Ocean Isle, NC by brother, Wendell Stegall of Monroe, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31 in Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe. The family will receive friends 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday evening at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte.
Memorials may be made to Plaza Presbyterian Church, 2304 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205 or to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 29, 2020