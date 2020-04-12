Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Ellison Vickers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

February 5, 1939 - April 9, 2020



Dr. Joel Ellison Vickers, 81, passed away peacefully under the watchful eye of health care professionals at Atrium Health, Charlotte Medical Center, Charlotte, NC, on April 9, 2020. He was born February 5, 1939, in Durham, NC, to Elizabeth and Andrew J. Vickers. Following graduation from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force where he served nine years as a B-52 Navigator and Military Intelligence Officer. His patriotic nature led him to continue his military service in the U.S. Army Reserve, Medical Services Corp. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with 28 years of cumulative military service.



Joel's passion for intellectual growth led him to attain a Master Degree in Public Health and a Doctor of Public Health. Joel enjoyed a long and prestigious career in health care administration; he was a tenured member of the faculty at East Carolina University, and an adjunct associate professor at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Additionally, he served as the Deputy Director for both Eastern and Western North Carolina Area Health and Education Centers. Joel joined the educational staff at Pfeiffer University in 1997 where he assumed the role of Professor and Chair of the Department of Health Administration. As a visionary, his ingenuity and insightfulness led to the formation of a health administration program that became the largest in the Carolinas and one of the largest in the country. Dr. Vickers received honorary Emeritus status by Pfeiffer University upon his retirement in 2012.



Joel's faith sustained him through life, and he passionately shared his faith in God with his many friends at Matthews United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and Trustee. Joel had numerous passions. Most notably reading and gardening were at the top of the list. He would often spend hours of the day working in his yard planting flower bulbs, shrubs, and trees or landscaping one of his many garden beds. He truly loved "digging in the dirt."



His greatest passion was spending time with his beloved wife, Jeannette, of 61 years. They were literally inseparable, and if you saw one, you would surely see the other. Joel leaves what he would consider a "life well lived," complete with wonderful memories with family and friends, adventures across the globe, and a generous amount of words of wisdom to live by. Joel's legacy of love, faithfulness, compassion, stewardship, and friendship left an indelible mark on all those he touched. He will always be remembered for his delicious contributions of food and wonderful cooking during family gatherings.



Joel is survived by his children, Scott Vickers (Cindy), Danny Vickers (Tina), Kevin Vickers (Stacy), and Gloria Vickers (Byron). Joel was known as PawPaw to his many grandchildren and loved spending time with each of them: Nick, Chris, Jeff, Luke, (Morgan), Savannah, Katherine, Braden, and great grandson Grayson. He is also survived by Mike Harrelson (Judy). Joel was predeceased by his wife, Jeannette, and son, Ken Vickers.



We would like to acknowledge the excellent level of care given to Joel by the staff at Atrium Health, Charlotte Medical Center during this unique era of time in our country. Those wishing to memorialize and honor Joel are asked to contribute to the Jeannette VanBoskerck Vickers Memorial Nursing Scholarship at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704)641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





February 5, 1939 - April 9, 2020Dr. Joel Ellison Vickers, 81, passed away peacefully under the watchful eye of health care professionals at Atrium Health, Charlotte Medical Center, Charlotte, NC, on April 9, 2020. He was born February 5, 1939, in Durham, NC, to Elizabeth and Andrew J. Vickers. Following graduation from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force where he served nine years as a B-52 Navigator and Military Intelligence Officer. His patriotic nature led him to continue his military service in the U.S. Army Reserve, Medical Services Corp. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with 28 years of cumulative military service.Joel's passion for intellectual growth led him to attain a Master Degree in Public Health and a Doctor of Public Health. Joel enjoyed a long and prestigious career in health care administration; he was a tenured member of the faculty at East Carolina University, and an adjunct associate professor at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. Additionally, he served as the Deputy Director for both Eastern and Western North Carolina Area Health and Education Centers. Joel joined the educational staff at Pfeiffer University in 1997 where he assumed the role of Professor and Chair of the Department of Health Administration. As a visionary, his ingenuity and insightfulness led to the formation of a health administration program that became the largest in the Carolinas and one of the largest in the country. Dr. Vickers received honorary Emeritus status by Pfeiffer University upon his retirement in 2012.Joel's faith sustained him through life, and he passionately shared his faith in God with his many friends at Matthews United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and Trustee. Joel had numerous passions. Most notably reading and gardening were at the top of the list. He would often spend hours of the day working in his yard planting flower bulbs, shrubs, and trees or landscaping one of his many garden beds. He truly loved "digging in the dirt."His greatest passion was spending time with his beloved wife, Jeannette, of 61 years. They were literally inseparable, and if you saw one, you would surely see the other. Joel leaves what he would consider a "life well lived," complete with wonderful memories with family and friends, adventures across the globe, and a generous amount of words of wisdom to live by. Joel's legacy of love, faithfulness, compassion, stewardship, and friendship left an indelible mark on all those he touched. He will always be remembered for his delicious contributions of food and wonderful cooking during family gatherings.Joel is survived by his children, Scott Vickers (Cindy), Danny Vickers (Tina), Kevin Vickers (Stacy), and Gloria Vickers (Byron). Joel was known as PawPaw to his many grandchildren and loved spending time with each of them: Nick, Chris, Jeff, Luke, (Morgan), Savannah, Katherine, Braden, and great grandson Grayson. He is also survived by Mike Harrelson (Judy). Joel was predeceased by his wife, Jeannette, and son, Ken Vickers.We would like to acknowledge the excellent level of care given to Joel by the staff at Atrium Health, Charlotte Medical Center during this unique era of time in our country. Those wishing to memorialize and honor Joel are asked to contribute to the Jeannette VanBoskerck Vickers Memorial Nursing Scholarship at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704)641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close