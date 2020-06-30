Joel S. Webster, MD, 94, Charlotte, passed away on June 27, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Joel was born on December 4, 1925 in Martinsville, Virginia, son of the late Beulah Stoops and William Joel Webster who were both educators. He spent most of his life growing up in Teaneck, NJ.
Joel was a proud member of the United States Army Air Corp from June 6, 1944 - June 1946. He graduated from the University of Maryland undergraduate and Medical School. He went on to complete his residency in Sayre, PA, anInternal Medicine fellowship at The University of Kansas, a fellowship in Bluffton, IN, and then settled into practice in Dayton, Ohio.
On September 6th of 1952, Dr. Webster married his best friend Bettie Lou Hering. They met in Baltimore, MD where he attended medical school and she was working as a nurse at Johns Hopkins Hospital. This September would have been their 68th wedding anniversary.
Dr. Webster practiced cardiology for 47 years and "loved every minute of it!" He was a trailblazer in the field of Cardiac Catherization, practicing in Dayton, Ohio at Miami Valley Hospital when the procedure was just becoming the standard of care. He then moved to Cleveland, Ohio and practiced at the Cleveland Clinic where he furthered his expertise in the field. In 1973 the Webster family moved to Charlotte, NC where he became Director of Cardiology at Mercy Hospital. He founded Charlotte Cardiology, where he hired some of the brightest and most diverse group of cardiologists, many who are still practicing today.
His family will remember him for his resilience. He practiced medicine until he was 74, played golf with his beloved golf buddies at Cedarwood Country Club until he was 93, flew an airplane into his 90's and survived a procedure he recommended to many (coronary bypass) at 89. He was a life-long learner, avid reader of many subjects, including recently reading "The Joy of Mathematics". He will also be remembered for his unique wit and sense of humor, making jokes in his final days with friends and family. His sons will treasure many trips in the airplane to the west to fish, hunt, drink scotch and smoke cigars.
Joel was a loyal family man who said, "family needs to stick together through thick and thin". In addition to his loving wife, Bettie Lou Hering Webster, Joel leaves behind three children: Jeffrey Joel Webster (Sherrie), Laurie Webster Hobbs (Michael) and Scott DeVries Webster (Karen); grandchildren: Jennifer Webster, Sarah Webster, Haines Maxwell, III (Michelle), Carrye Maxwell (Steve Gage), Anna Maxwell Walter (Kevin), Jennifer Hobbs, Rebecca Hobbs, Joel Webster (Ali), Edward Webster (Chelsea), Minnie Webster; great-grandchildren: Haines Maxwell IV, Hudson Maxwell, Barrett Gage, Vance Webster, Felicity Webster and a great granddaughter due in September of this year. Joel also leaves behind one of his best fishing and hunting buddies, his brother-in-law Gus Day and his wife Sarah Day, nephew Daniel Day (Beth) and niece Sharon Day (Joan McLean).
The family would like to thank his cardiologist , William Bock M.D., his many caregivers, the Cypress of Charlotte and Hospice of Charlotte for their compassionate care in his final days.
A Graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Webster's memory to: University of Maryland - Heart & Vascular Program, https://medschool-umaryland.givecorps.com/causes/14674-university-of-maryland-heart-and-vascular-program.
The Webster family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.