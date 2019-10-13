Joel Turene Lanham, 64 of Cumming, GA passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Mr. Lanham is preceded in death by his father and mother; Defoix Lanham, and Juanita Lanham. He is also preceded in death by his siblings; Helen Amelia Lanham, William Donnie Lanham, and Charles Ray Lanham.
Joel is survived by his loving wife; Catherine Lanham of Cumming, GA.
Children; Cathrine Dawn Dean (Shannon) of Cumming, GA.; Joseph Nicholas Lanham (Brookelyn) of Dacula, GA; and William Patrick Lanham (Stacia Fink) of Athens, GA.
Brother and sister; Garry Earl Lanham of Charlotte, NC.; and Patricia Lee of Charlotte, NC.
He is also survived by 5 loving grandchildren; Kala, Hannah, Sydney, Vada, and Slater.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be in the chapel of the funeral home at 3:00pm following the visitation.
Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 13, 2019