Joel Turene Lanham (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - L.W. McDonald and Son Funeral Home
  • "Joel & Cathy have been close friends for 3 decades. ..."
    - John Neill
  • "Our deepest sympathies. Loved buying all our tires from..."
    - John Neill
  • "Cathy, Catherine, and all the family: Sweetie & I are..."
    - WES & FREDA WITHERSPOON
  • "Patrick, Sending you my love and support.My thoughts and..."
    - Joannie Copeland
Service Information
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA
30040-2134
(770)-886-9899
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joel Turene Lanham, 64 of Cumming, GA passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Mr. Lanham is preceded in death by his father and mother; Defoix Lanham, and Juanita Lanham. He is also preceded in death by his siblings; Helen Amelia Lanham, William Donnie Lanham, and Charles Ray Lanham.

Joel is survived by his loving wife; Catherine Lanham of Cumming, GA.

Children; Cathrine Dawn Dean (Shannon) of Cumming, GA.; Joseph Nicholas Lanham (Brookelyn) of Dacula, GA; and William Patrick Lanham (Stacia Fink) of Athens, GA.

Brother and sister; Garry Earl Lanham of Charlotte, NC.; and Patricia Lee of Charlotte, NC.

He is also survived by 5 loving grandchildren; Kala, Hannah, Sydney, Vada, and Slater.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory.

Funeral services will be in the chapel of the funeral home at 3:00pm following the visitation.

Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.