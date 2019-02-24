Joseph Martin Butler, Jr. 97 of Charlotte died February 23, 2019. He graduated from Harding High School in 1940. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army and was a member of the "Greatest Generation". While serving in the Army during WWII he was captured and remained a POW until the war ended. He worked with Pneumafil Corp. for 32 years as an engineer and after retirement became a travel agent and traveled the world.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joeseph Martin "Joe" Butler.
Joe was well known for his sense of humor. His dry humor along with what seemed like thousands of jokes committed to memory was never ending. He brought laughter to all who knew him and even those who didn't.
He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn and son Danny. He is survived by son Joseph Martin Butler,III, granddaughters Lisa Kersey, Laura Butler, Lynn Jewell and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on February 26 from 6 to 8:00 o'clock at Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center 5505 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC.
Memorials can be made to Salvation Army.
Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center
5505 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 568-0023
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2019