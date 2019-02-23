Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johanna Cotter McCloskey. View Sign

On the morning of February 6, a person who influenced many lives, passed away. Johanna Skiebe Cotter McCloskey left this world after 93 amazing years. Born into a privileged family in Eastern Germany, they lost everything during WWII. She escaped capture by the Russians and lived as a refugee in abandoned buildings and barns until she reached the US Zone. She met Charles Cotter, from Somerville, Mass. when he was stationed at Rhein Main Air Force Base near Frankfurt, and got married.



She moved to the States, became a citizen and raised three sons: Tom, Rob and Peter. She worked for many years at Brookhaven National Laboratory and went back to school. She attended Suffolk Community College, CW Post and Southampton College, ultimately achieving a Masters in Fine Arts.



Later she married a wonderful man, John "Buddy" McCloskey and moved to Lake Norman in North Carolina. Tom married Pat Vignona, Rob married Maureen Costello and Peter married Jennifer Brady. She enjoyed four amazing grandchildren - Ian, Brian, Sophie and Sage - and enjoyed the life of a cool traveling grandma.



Over the last few years she has been in the care of the Churchill Assisted Living Center in Mooresville, and more recently Autumn Care of Cornelius. She was comfortable, warm and calm when she passed.



She is survived by her sister, Christa Kiki Skiebe.



If you see a pretty sunrise or sunset in the next few days, she probably advised God on the color palette.



We miss you already, Mom.



A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, March 24, at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078. Much of her artwork will be on display. All are welcome.



Memorials can be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, 7845 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226.





