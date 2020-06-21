John A. Lapomarda
Charlotte, NC/Newark-John A. Lapomarda, 86, died Sunday (June 14, 2020) at Sunrise on Providence in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on June 20, 2020 at St. Michael Church in Newark. Burial was in East Newark Cemetery.
Memorials, in his name, may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago IL 60601 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
He was born in Seneca Falls, NY on January 25, 1934 the son of the late Vito Michael and Maria Calo Lapomarda. He was a 1952 graduate of Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, NY, where he lettered in football. In 1956, John graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) with a bachelors degree in printing and graphics, where he also served as Interfraternity Council President. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 until 1959, and in the Army Reserves until 1963. He married Rosemarie Curcioon October 22, 1960. After serving full-time in the Army, John was employed by Bloomer Brothers in Newark, which later became Riegel Paper. In 1977, John moved his family to Charlotte, NC for a job as plant manager for Rexham Corporation. While in Newark, he was a member of the Newark B.P.O.E. #1249, and in retirement, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. In his spare time, John enjoyed doing home renovations, helping others, NASCAR, and watching college football, especially the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
John is survived by his second wife Esther of Charlotte; a daughter Maria (Mike) Osborne of Charlotte; two sons Michael Lapomarda (Wes Isley) of Charlotte and John (Kathy) Lapomarda of Clinton SC; five grandchildren Christopher Owens, Hannah Lapomarda, John Michael Lapomarda, Jacob Osborne and William Osborne; two sisters Angie (Vic) Manzari, Rosemary Martello both of Seneca Falls. John is also survived by his sister-in law, Connie Chelenza of New Port Richey, FL, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Rosemarie in 2003 and a brother-in-law Gene Martello. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.