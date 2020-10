John A. McCarnOctober 29, 2020Stanley, South Carolina - John A. McCarn, 93, of 625 Killian Road, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. McCarn will be 3 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Gaston Memorial Park. Mr. McCarn will lie in state at Castanea Community Church in Lucia from 12-2:00pm for viewing. Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the McCarn family. www.painterfuneral.com