On August 10, 2019, our family lost our hero. Born and raised in Richmond, lived in Norfolk, the Virginia mountains, and Charlotte NC. "Jack" is survived by wife Carolyn and two sons, John and Brad, along with grandchildren Jennifer and John Michael. Jack touched many lives within the communities where he lived. He gave his time selflessly to his church and volunteered for many civic and charitable organizations. Some of his accomplishments and involvements included service with the US Army Reserve, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Reserve, CR&PC Club, Eustis Club, The Villages Tai Chi Club, and several outreach programs, some for the handicapped. Jack always extended a hand to help his family, friends, and neighbors in need. He was glad to lend an ear and insert his unique wit into conversations! He enjoyed sharing his wisdom and knowledge of many things. Jack was loved so deeply by all of those he touched throughout his wonderful life. Jack's memorial Service will be held at 10:00am Friday, 8/16 at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441 Lady Lake, Fl. 32159.



Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at





Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 14, 2019

