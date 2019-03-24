Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Albert Cashion. View Sign

John Albert Cashion, 72, of Mooresville, NC, went home to be with his Lord March 20, 2019.



Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00 PM Thursday March 28, 2019 at Davidson United Methodist Church with Pastor Sarah Belles officiating. The family will visit with friends prior to the service, at 1:00 PM in the church fellowship hall. Graveside services with full military honors will be held following the service in the Mimosa Cemetery in Davidson.



John was born to the late Albert Gwendon Cashion and Gladys Baucom Cashion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death, by a sister, Barbara Cashion Campbell.



John graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 1965 and went on to obtain his undergraduate degree at UNC-Charlotte and received a master's degree in public health administration from UNC-Chapel Hill. He also participated in numerous courses with the American Hospital Association and received a lifetime membership to the North Carolina Hospital Association.



He would honorably serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as a staff sergeant, spending the majority of his deployment in Thailand.



John enjoyed serving his community as a member of multiple Hospice boards, youth league baseball coach and a variety of other organizations throughout the years. He was a member of Davidson United Methodist Church, where he had recently rejoined upon moving back to the area. This was the church in which he was baptized, confirmed and where he attended through high school.



John was an executive administrator at Wilson Medical Center, Vice President at High Point Regional Hospital and President at Lexington Memorial Hospital.



His favorite hobbies included woodworking, golf, being around the water, shooting, flying in his para-plane and spending time with his grandkids. John was also known recently to have a passion for inviting others to his church and spending time helping around the community wherever needed.



Survivors include his children Erin Riggsbee and Bryan of Park City, UT; Jake Cashion and Brooke, of High Point, NC and Jeff Cashion and Jennifer, of Winston-Salem, NC and six grandchildren-Maddie, Will, Piper, Margaret Ann, Charlee and Sadie. Also surviving are extended family, close friends and his faithful pup, Snickers.



Memorials may be made to Davidson United Methodist Church.



494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150

Mooresville , NC 28115

