John Allen Perry
John Allen Perry CHARLOTTE- John Allen Perry born to the late Frank & Mary Perry on March 26,1952 departed this life on October 4,2020. He was passionately known as Perry & Uncle P. He leaves a wife Dorothy Perry, three sons Shedrick Clifton, Larry Burns (Tonya)William Burns Atane) Five grands & two great grands. Five sisters Veronica Perry, Vera Clifton (Warren), Pearl Jones, Berdie Okoafor (Uduka), Linda Forte (Charles), one sister n law Mary Melker and a host of nephews, nieces, family & friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 1:00pm @ A.E Grier & Son Funeral & Cremations.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
2310 Statesvile Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-377-4243
