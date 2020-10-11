John Allen Perry CHARLOTTE- John Allen Perry born to the late Frank & Mary Perry on March 26,1952 departed this life on October 4,2020. He was passionately known as Perry & Uncle P. He leaves a wife Dorothy Perry, three sons Shedrick Clifton, Larry Burns (Tonya)William Burns Atane) Five grands & two great grands. Five sisters Veronica Perry, Vera Clifton (Warren), Pearl Jones, Berdie Okoafor (Uduka), Linda Forte (Charles), one sister n law Mary Melker and a host of nephews, nieces, family & friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 1:00pm @ A.E Grier & Son Funeral & Cremations.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.