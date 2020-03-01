Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Anderson Carriker Jr.. View Sign Service Information Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail 4431 Old Monroe Rd. Indian Trail , NC 28079 (704)-821-2960 Visitation 2:00 PM Sardis Presbyterian Church 6100 Sardis Road Charlotte , NC View Map Service 4:00 PM Sardis Presbyterian Church 6100 Sardis Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Carriker died peacefully on February 25, 2020 in Matthews, NC. He was 94 1/2 years old and had a most wonderful and full life. He was born August 12, 1925 in Clifton, Kansas to the Rev. John Anderson Carriker, Sr. and Alma Elizabeth Dorsey. He grew up in Marion, Ohio.



At 19, he joined the United States



John came home from World War II and married Merrell Berneice Mull, the love of his life, for 65 years. Together they raised four boys: John, III, David, Tim and Richard. He worked for 28 years for the Charlotte Fire Department at every station in the city by the time of his retirement in 1978. He enjoyed 41 years in retirement, traveling all across the United States and Canada in his Airstream.



John was predeceased by his wife, Bernie, his daughter-in-law Sandy Carriker, his parents John & Betsy Carriker, his grandparents, Samuel & Sally H. Dorsey and Alpha & Nina Carriker, his only sister, Betty Lois C. Clark & Ed, and his only brother, Donald M. Carriker & Lolly and one grandson, Joseph Carriker.



He leaves a family that he raised and loved including sons John Anderson Carriker, III (Sharon), Rev. Dr. S. David Carriker (Karen}, Rev. Dr. C. Timothy Carriker (Marta), and Richard D. Carriker; grandchildren John Carriker, IV (Shannan), Dave Carriker, Jr., Ashleigh Carriker, Jon Carriker (Lauren), Rebekah C. Motley (Ben), Jenny C. Lauria (Michael), Tim Carriker, Jr., Sarah Carriker, Julie H. McCain (Scotty), Thomas Howell, and Wyatt Howell (Alyssa); great-grandchildren Jack, Jonathan, Hannah, Mathias, Titus, Gabrielle, Anabel and Marcelo, and Bailey and Chloe, as well as nieces and nephews: Carol O'Brien, Laura Clark, Kim C. Rose (Robin), Mike Carriker (Mandy) and Jeff Carriker.



A Service of the Resurrection will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm at the church, where he worshiped for 48 years. A graveside service will follow at the church's cemetery. The service will be led by The Rev. Katie B. Harrington. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling arrangements.

