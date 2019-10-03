Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Anthony "Tony" Ledford. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

John Anthony "Tony" Ledford, 58, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home.



Born on June 22, 1961 in Charlotte, he was the son of the late John H. and Betty W. Ledford. Tony graduated from Olympic High School, then later received an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from York Technical College. He was an Engineered Wood Products Manager at The Building Center, Pineville, NC.



Tony was a great friend to many. He had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by those he loved so deeply. Tony enjoyed music and playing the guitar. Prior to his father's passing, the two would often sit together with their guitars for hours playing and singing. In addition to enjoying playing music with his father, he also had many friends that he played guitar with. He also loved the outdoors and enjoyed various outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, mountain climbing and fishing.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa Ledford; sister, Becky Rodgers (Randy); nephews, Chris (Emily) and Fletcher Rodgers; and 3 great nephews.



A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at 11am, Friday, October 4, 2019 at McEwen Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. The family will receive friends following the service.



For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203, or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Online condolences may be shared at

John Anthony "Tony" Ledford, 58, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home.Born on June 22, 1961 in Charlotte, he was the son of the late John H. and Betty W. Ledford. Tony graduated from Olympic High School, then later received an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from York Technical College. He was an Engineered Wood Products Manager at The Building Center, Pineville, NC.Tony was a great friend to many. He had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by those he loved so deeply. Tony enjoyed music and playing the guitar. Prior to his father's passing, the two would often sit together with their guitars for hours playing and singing. In addition to enjoying playing music with his father, he also had many friends that he played guitar with. He also loved the outdoors and enjoyed various outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, mountain climbing and fishing.He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa Ledford; sister, Becky Rodgers (Randy); nephews, Chris (Emily) and Fletcher Rodgers; and 3 great nephews.A memorial service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at 11am, Friday, October 4, 2019 at McEwen Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. The family will receive friends following the service.For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203, or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close