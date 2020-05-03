John Athanasios Holevas, 72, passed onto the Lord peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Mr. Holevas was born on January 27, 1948 in Mouzilo Evrytania, Greece to the late Athanasios Ioannis Holevas and Eleni Xenakis Holevas.
Mr. Holevas grew up on his family farm and served in the Greek Army. In 1966, he immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island. One of his proudest moments was when he became a United States citizen. Mr. Holevas was an active member at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte, NC and a long-time member of the Evrytanian "Velouchi" Association. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, any social occasion, and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Holevas worked as a floor manager at Lance Corporation for twenty-one years. He had a strong passion for life and bringing people together. He never met a stranger and will always be remembered for his humble, honest, easygoing, and very giving spirit.
Mr. Holevas is survived by his wife, Sofia Papaioannou Holevas; four children, Helen Holevas Nikolakakos and her husband, George, Patricia Holevas, Tammy Holevas and Tommy Holevas; granddaughter, Stavroula Ana Nikolakakos; sister, Ekaterini Holevas Tsiaras and husband, Spiro; and brother, Konstantinos "Gus" Holevas and his wife, Cynthia Harmon Holevas. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The Holevas family would like to thank Dr. Marshall P. McMillan and Dr. Mohammad R. Bolouri for their leadership and support during the management of Mr. Holevas's illness. We pray that a cure can be found one day for Lew Body Dementia (LBD) as well as for many other uncurable diseases. The Holevas family likewise extends their heartfelt gratitude to his extended family and friends who kept him in prayer and support often.
Funeral Services for Mr. Holevas will be private. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Attn: Iconography Project, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.
May his memory be eternal.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Mr. Holevas grew up on his family farm and served in the Greek Army. In 1966, he immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island. One of his proudest moments was when he became a United States citizen. Mr. Holevas was an active member at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte, NC and a long-time member of the Evrytanian "Velouchi" Association. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, any social occasion, and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Holevas worked as a floor manager at Lance Corporation for twenty-one years. He had a strong passion for life and bringing people together. He never met a stranger and will always be remembered for his humble, honest, easygoing, and very giving spirit.
Mr. Holevas is survived by his wife, Sofia Papaioannou Holevas; four children, Helen Holevas Nikolakakos and her husband, George, Patricia Holevas, Tammy Holevas and Tommy Holevas; granddaughter, Stavroula Ana Nikolakakos; sister, Ekaterini Holevas Tsiaras and husband, Spiro; and brother, Konstantinos "Gus" Holevas and his wife, Cynthia Harmon Holevas. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The Holevas family would like to thank Dr. Marshall P. McMillan and Dr. Mohammad R. Bolouri for their leadership and support during the management of Mr. Holevas's illness. We pray that a cure can be found one day for Lew Body Dementia (LBD) as well as for many other uncurable diseases. The Holevas family likewise extends their heartfelt gratitude to his extended family and friends who kept him in prayer and support often.
Funeral Services for Mr. Holevas will be private. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Attn: Iconography Project, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.
May his memory be eternal.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.