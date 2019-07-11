John R. Barkley CHARLOTTE - John R. Barkley of Charlotte , NC passed away June 29, 2019. John was born in Conover, North Carolina to Fred and Mary Barkley on December 22, 1931. John was preceded in death by his parents , his wife Ouida Barkley of 54 years in 2008, and his son Chris Barkley in 2014. John is survived by his son Andy Barkey and his wife Trina Barkley and his sister Mary Lee Ducker and her husband Richard Ducker. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on July 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Living Savior Lutheran, 6817 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28137.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 11, 2019