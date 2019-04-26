John Barry Phillips, Sr., 56, passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019.
Born Dec. 23, 1962 in Jacksonville, FL., Barry is the son of the late Robert "Sonny" and Sandra Williams Phillips.
A graduate of North Mecklenburg High School, he had worked as a welder/pipe fitter.
Survivors include his 3 sons, John Barry Phillips II, James Michael Phillips and his wife, Christal, and Jacob Doyle Phillips; a granddaughter, Brayleigh Skye Phillips; a brother, Timothy Phillips.
Funeral services are planned for 10:00 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262. Friends may visit Friday evening, April 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Committal services and burial will take place at Charlotte Memorial Gardens.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2019