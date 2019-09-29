Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Beam. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Cooke Beam DAVIDSON - John Cooke Beam, of Davidson, North Carolina, passed away on September 5, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. Born on March 25, 1935, in Glasgow Montana, John earned a B.A. in History at the University of Montana before enlisting in the Army and being stationed in Germany. Returning stateside, he embarked upon a career as an Operations Officer for the CIA, serving for over a quarter century in various posts in Africa and France, and received the Agency's Career Intelligence Medal. For the past twenty years, John lived in Davidson, where he perfected his gardening and cooking skills, enjoyed hiking, reading and writing, and pursued an ongoing research project on occupied France during WWII. John is survived by his partner, Carole Kruger, of Davidson; his children, Jeffrey Beam and wife Kelly of Vienna, Virginia, Jocelyn Beam and partner Mark Olsen of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Katherine Beam, of Linden, Virginia; and grandchildren Marley, Maya, Logan, and Isabelle. Interment at the National Cemetery in Salisbury at a future date. The family expresses deep gratitude to the medical staff of the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baptist Hospital. Friends wishing to make a donation might consider , the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or Disabled American Veterans.

