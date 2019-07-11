John B. Hudson age 91 passed from this life on July 10, 2019, John was born on September 13, 1927 to the late James and Myra Hudson in Rutherford County. John had many task in life but his one true profession was being a Truck Driver for his family, he was a loving Father, Husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, great- great grandfather and friend. In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by all of his Brother and Sisters. John has four children; Sheila Jane Brownlow of Charlotte, Sandra H. Pucher and husband Tom of TX., Steven Boyd Hudson and David Craig Hudson and wife Shelley Eaton of SC. Seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchilden. A celebration of John's life will be held at 11am in the Paul Helton Chapel of Forest Lawn West on Saturday July 13, 2019, with burial to follow in the Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army in John's name. Online condolences may be made at www.forestlawnwest.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 11, 2019