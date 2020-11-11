John Butler
May 16, 1942 - November 8, 2020
Fort Mill, South Carolina - John W. Butler passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC. He was born on May 16, 1942 the son of the late W.M. Butler and Louise Sutton Butler in Charlotte, NC. John leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister Jeanette B. Corzine; brother Martin Lee Butler; nephew Dale (Melissa) Corzine and Dallas Kim King; a great-nephew Kenneth Hunter Corzine; first cousin Bob (Joanne) Canaday and special friends Scott, Sherri, Bonnie and Blake Bommelje.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Flint Hill Baptist Church in Fort Mill, SC. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery immediately following the Church Service. Visitation will follow after the graveside service.
Everyone is asked to wear a mask and keep to the social distancing guidelines. Due to the COVID 19 virus, only 60 people will be allowed in the church, therefore the family has asked that some friends may want to just attend the graveside service..
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to the Flint Hill Baptist Church General Fund, PO Box 518, Pineville, NC 28134.
