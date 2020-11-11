1/1
John Butler
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Butler
May 16, 1942 - November 8, 2020
Fort Mill, South Carolina - John W. Butler passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC. He was born on May 16, 1942 the son of the late W.M. Butler and Louise Sutton Butler in Charlotte, NC. John leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister Jeanette B. Corzine; brother Martin Lee Butler; nephew Dale (Melissa) Corzine and Dallas Kim King; a great-nephew Kenneth Hunter Corzine; first cousin Bob (Joanne) Canaday and special friends Scott, Sherri, Bonnie and Blake Bommelje.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Flint Hill Baptist Church in Fort Mill, SC. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery immediately following the Church Service. Visitation will follow after the graveside service.
Everyone is asked to wear a mask and keep to the social distancing guidelines. Due to the COVID 19 virus, only 60 people will be allowed in the church, therefore the family has asked that some friends may want to just attend the graveside service..
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to the Flint Hill Baptist Church General Fund, PO Box 518, Pineville, NC 28134.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
02:00 PM
Flint Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Burial
Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved