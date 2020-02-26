John C. Rogers (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I did not know John, but I worked with his son Bobby for..."
    - Joe Musgrave
  • "I loved working for him at Catawba Nuclear. So sorry for..."
    - Susan S
  • "It was a pleasure having Mr John as a client. He had a good..."
    - Jamie Craig
  • "Our thoughts and prayers go to the Rogers family. I worked..."
    - Neal Alexander
  • "Sincere and deepest sympathy to the family."
    - Lee Ross
Service Information
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC
29630
(864)-639-2411
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Road
Central, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home Chapel
108 Cross Creek Road
Central, SC
Entombment
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:45 PM
Memory Gardens Mausoleum
586 Issaqueena Trail
Clemson, SC
Obituary
John C. Rogers, 94, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Husband of 70 years to Marcelle Edge Rogers.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by one son, John Robert "Bobby" Rogers (Laurie) of Fort Mill; two daughters, Marilyn Margaret Rogers Whipp (Dean) of Denver, NC and Jan Marie Rogers Johnson (David) of Fort Mill; two brothers, David Rogers (Betty) of Lexington, SC, Melvin Rogers (Emilie) of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sisters, Doris Rogers Thorne of Burlington, NC and Nellie Rogers Armstrong of Charlotte, NC; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A 1949 graduate of Clemson University, John worked and retired after 35 years with Duke Energy. He enjoyed his retirement with family, traveling, and attending many Clemson events.

For service details visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Homes & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
