John C. Rogers, 94, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Husband of 70 years to Marcelle Edge Rogers.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by one son, John Robert "Bobby" Rogers (Laurie) of Fort Mill; two daughters, Marilyn Margaret Rogers Whipp (Dean) of Denver, NC and Jan Marie Rogers Johnson (David) of Fort Mill; two brothers, David Rogers (Betty) of Lexington, SC, Melvin Rogers (Emilie) of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sisters, Doris Rogers Thorne of Burlington, NC and Nellie Rogers Armstrong of Charlotte, NC; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A 1949 graduate of Clemson University, John worked and retired after 35 years with Duke Energy. He enjoyed his retirement with family, traveling, and attending many Clemson events.
For service details visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Homes & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2020