John E. Canipe February 27, 1921 - May 17, 2019 CHARLOTTE - John Eddleman Canipe passed peacefully on to heaven Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 98. Born and raised in Gastonia, NC, John was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy for six years during WWII where he was stationed in Panama, Nicaragua, and the So. Pacific on the USS Gunston Hall. After the war he married Dorothy Long of Gastonia and they relocated to Charlotte where John worked as an upholsterer at Kroehler Furniture Manufacturing, and then as a pipe organ builder at W. Zimmer & Sons. A devout Christian, John attended Hutchinson Baptist Church for many years before moving to Garr Memorial Church. John enjoyed the arts - photography, drawing, painting - and was a musician who sang, directed the choir, and played trombone and drums. He enjoyed teaching his grandsons to play the drums & held humorous competitions between them which always resulted in a tie. John played in small jazz groups and was the drummer in a big band well into his mid-80s. He also enjoyed writing, and had an article about his childhood and early family life published in North Carolina's "Our State" Magazine. John is predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years Dorothy L. Canipe; parents Otis & Ethel Cavney Canipe of Gastonia; brother Robert Glenn Canipe (Louise) of Kernersville, NC; brother Roger C. Canipe (Mary Lou) of Clover SC; and sister Grace (Ray) Raby of Gastonia. He is survived by his daughter Pam Wood Austin of Chicago, grandson Jeremy Wood (Cindi) of Milwaukee, WI; grandson Eric Wood (Maren) & great-grandchildren Olivia & Vincent of Hildesheim, Germany. Interment will be at Sharon Memorial Park after a private service. Memorial donations may be made to help underprivileged and needy children.

John E. Canipe February 27, 1921 - May 17, 2019 CHARLOTTE - John Eddleman Canipe passed peacefully on to heaven Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 98. Born and raised in Gastonia, NC, John was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy for six years during WWII where he was stationed in Panama, Nicaragua, and the So. Pacific on the USS Gunston Hall. After the war he married Dorothy Long of Gastonia and they relocated to Charlotte where John worked as an upholsterer at Kroehler Furniture Manufacturing, and then as a pipe organ builder at W. Zimmer & Sons. A devout Christian, John attended Hutchinson Baptist Church for many years before moving to Garr Memorial Church. John enjoyed the arts - photography, drawing, painting - and was a musician who sang, directed the choir, and played trombone and drums. He enjoyed teaching his grandsons to play the drums & held humorous competitions between them which always resulted in a tie. John played in small jazz groups and was the drummer in a big band well into his mid-80s. He also enjoyed writing, and had an article about his childhood and early family life published in North Carolina's "Our State" Magazine. John is predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years Dorothy L. Canipe; parents Otis & Ethel Cavney Canipe of Gastonia; brother Robert Glenn Canipe (Louise) of Kernersville, NC; brother Roger C. Canipe (Mary Lou) of Clover SC; and sister Grace (Ray) Raby of Gastonia. He is survived by his daughter Pam Wood Austin of Chicago, grandson Jeremy Wood (Cindi) of Milwaukee, WI; grandson Eric Wood (Maren) & great-grandchildren Olivia & Vincent of Hildesheim, Germany. Interment will be at Sharon Memorial Park after a private service. Memorial donations may be made to help underprivileged and needy children. Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2019

