Chan Ingraham, 82, passed away on March 20, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1936 in Bristol, Connecticut. Chan is the son of the late Norman Kingsbury Ingraham "Norm" and Lumira Baldwin Ingraham "Lu", and was the brother of the late Norman Kingsbury Ingraham Jr. "Pete".



Chan attended Saint Lawrence University in Canton, New York, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Ingraham "Pat". Pat and Chan were married for 57 years. Chan worked for Eastman Kodak in sales for 30 years. He lived in four different locations with Eastman Kodak, starting in Cheyenne Wyoming. Chan never knew a stranger, and loved to meet new people wherever he went. He had a genuine interest in learning all he could about them. In retirement, he volunteered at Urban Ministry in the soup kitchen every week for many years. He also volunteered as an usher for various theater venues, including the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, South Carolina - where he served as one of 11 House Managers. He served as a Deacon and Elder at First Scots Presbyterian Church in Charleston South Carolina. Chan was known to be the ultimate gentleman, and would always hold a chair or door for the ladies. Chan was also interested in preserving the history and legacy of his family, which founded the historical Ingraham Clock Company in Bristol, Connecticut. He would frequently find antique Ingraham clocks at shops and give them to family members who treasure them.



Chan is survived by his wife, Patricia W. Ingraham; his daughter, Jenny I. Martella and her husband Matthew D. Martella; son, Peter D. Ingraham and his wife Catherine H. Ingraham; as well as five grandchildren: Jake, Olivia, Elizabeth, Alex, and Liberty. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick C. Ingraham, and is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Kyong Hee Ingraham and husband Shawn DePriest and their daughter, Liberty DePriest.



The service in honor of his life will be held on Monday, March 25th at 11:00 am at Harry and Bryant Company, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Jenny and Matt for a celebratory luncheon.



