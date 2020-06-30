John Charles Serralles, 95, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Atria of Lake Norman. He was born November 12, 1924, in Manhattan, NY to the late Santiago Serralles and Maria Consuelo Ortiz Serralles. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Iris Martinez Serralles; sisters, Anna Serralles, Connie Bonilla and Alice Fallon; brother, Jimmy Serralles. John was a police officer in New York City for 25 years before his retirement. He proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII. He loved the NY Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved his family most of all. He was a great baseball player and was scouted by the NY Yankees.
John relocated his family to the Carolinas in 2008.
He is survived by his children, Rebecca Koehler (Oscar, Jr.), John Serralles, Jr., (fiancee, Daniela Sere), Jeanine Serralles (Andrew Cortese); grandchild, Antonia Iris Cortese and a very close family friend, Shirley Alexander.
No services are planned at this time.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Serralles family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.