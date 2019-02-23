John Clark Johnson, 91, passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019.
Born in Tabor City, NC on February 11, 1928, son of the late Wilfred and Bessie Johnson.
He was a member of Simpson-Gillespie UMC and retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System as a teacher at the West Charlotte High School.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 23, 2019