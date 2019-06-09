Craig, 66, died peacefully on June 7, 2019 at his home after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones and supported by family and friends. Craig is survived by his wife, Liz; son, Jason and wife, Kathleen; stepson, Jamie and girlfriend, Alice; stepdaughter, Casey; and stepdaughter Becca and husband, Frank.
Craig retired from GE after 34 successful years in sales with the company. He took pride in his reputation for being fair, kind, and compassionate both personally and professionally.
A celebration of life will be held at 5pm on Tuesday, June 11, at Triple C Brewery in Charlotte.
Condolences may be offered online at www.caringbridge.org/visit/craiglewis33
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 9, 2019