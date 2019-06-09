John Craig Lewis (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Craig Lewis.
Service Information
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC
28203
(704)-315-6241
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Triple C Brewery
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Craig, 66, died peacefully on June 7, 2019 at his home after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones and supported by family and friends. Craig is survived by his wife, Liz; son, Jason and wife, Kathleen; stepson, Jamie and girlfriend, Alice; stepdaughter, Casey; and stepdaughter Becca and husband, Frank.

Craig retired from GE after 34 successful years in sales with the company. He took pride in his reputation for being fair, kind, and compassionate both personally and professionally.

A celebration of life will be held at 5pm on Tuesday, June 11, at Triple C Brewery in Charlotte.

Condolences may be offered online at www.caringbridge.org/visit/craiglewis33

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.