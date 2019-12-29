Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Craven Whitlow Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Craven Whitlow Jr, 88, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2019.



John was born on Parris Island, SC, August 27th, 1931 to the late Texie Mae Gregg Whitlow and John Craven Whitlow, Sr.



John was a US Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War from 1950-1952. He was a devoted husband and father, committing 37 years of service to Ryder Truck Lines, and he was retired for almost 25 years. John's dry humor and clever wit were unmatched, and he was known for always bringing a smile to any conversation. Strong in his convictions and compassionate for all, John accepted people for who they were, and he set the example for his family to do the same. He was known for his tender and caring nature, especially as he cared for his ailing parents, wife, siblings and children. John had an affinity for old cars, their engineering and design, having worked in his early years with his father and brothers at the family business, Whitlow's Garage. He also loved knives, becoming a knife enthusiast at the young age of 8. He will be forever missed by his family, friends and loved ones.



Along with his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Bettie Francis Neill Whitlow, and his four siblings, William Whitlow, Robert Whitlow, Donald Whitlow and Virginia Whitlow Bontya.



He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John Craven Whitlow III & Beth Spell Whitlow; daughter, Suzanne Whitlow Marson; son, Edward Neill Whitlow. John is also survived by his three grandchildren, Logan Whitlow Lyles, Lauren Whitlow Bryan, and Leah Whitlow Edwards, and survived by five great grandchildren: John Marshall Lyles, Henry Otis Lyles, Layla Beth Edwards, Lainey Kaye Edwards and Charlotte Grace Bryan.



A visitation will be held on Monday, December 30th, 2019 from 11:00am - 12:30pm at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC, 28078-9585. (704-892-9669)



Graveside services will follow immediately at 1:30pm at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212 (704-537-5011)



In lieu of flowers, the Whitlow family encourages Memorial Donations be made to the Levine and Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC, 28078



Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

