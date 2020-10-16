John Crowe

John Oliver Crowe Jr., 98, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late John Oliver Crowe Sr. and Sarah Campbell Crowe. John grew up in the Hollis community and attended Hollis School, where he always enjoyed attending class reunions. He attended Appalachian State University, and later retired from Sears in 1984, after 35 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Catherine Apple Crowe; and nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Johnny Crowe of Mooresville; daughter, Kay Roth and husband Dick of Winston-Salem; grandson, Caius Roth and wife Kristen of Kernersville; and 26 nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held 1:30-2:30pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Sunset Cemetery at 3pm, with the Rev. Bill Crowe officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store