John David McNeill, 80, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Whiteville, NC, son of the late, David T. McNeill and Dorothy Carnes McNeill. John retired after 39 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed golf and playing pool. Mr. McNeill is survived by his wife of 37 years, Doris Purser McNeill; his step-children, Rhonda Isenhour Byrum and Cecil "Sonny" Isenhour, III; his sisters, Nancy Mills (Drew) and Penny Herzog; his granddaughter, Christy Byrum; his great granddaughter, Chloe Houser; two nieces and three nephews. The family of Mr. McNeill would like to express special thanks to Reginald McQueary and Sonny Isenhour for their help in caring for John. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. McNeill will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2020