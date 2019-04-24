Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DePedro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John DePedro Jr. a native of Waterbury, Connecticut and resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, passed away on April 19, 2019 at the age of 36. John was born on December 10, 1982 to John and Cheryl DePedro of Matthews, NC. After graduating high school, following in his father's footstep John enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS Paul F. Foster. When the ship decommissioned, he joined the Navy Seabee division and completed two tours of duty in Iraq. Upon his return he married his wife Dawn and proudly raised his children, Kamden Gabriel and Alianna Marie, all while continuing to serve his community as a Sheriff's Deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Department. Everyone knew and loved "Pedro" on the force. He was promoted to the SCAT Team in which he honorably served to protect the community he loved. Though we lost a beloved son, husband, father, brother, and friend to many, we gain the immortal treasure of his life's work and his memory will be alive forever. He is survived by his wife Dawn DePedro, two children Kamden and Alianna, parents John and Cheryl DePedro of NC,; sister Jessica Page and her husband Christopher of NC, grandparents Manuel and Virginia DePedro of NC, Lynne Kane of FL, and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Joseph Kane. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Healing Place Church located at 19202 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, La, from 11:00am to 1:00pm with services immediately following. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to LEO Only in John's name by going to

