John Dewey Dorsett, Jr. M.D. died on Palm Sunday, April 5th, 2020 of coronary heart disease and congestive heart failure. He was born June 25th, 1923 in Pittsboro, N.C. where his father was Clerk of Court for Chatham County. He was born to parents John Dewey Dorsett, Sr. and Minerva Jenkins Dorsett. He is survived by his wife, Alice Hicks Dorsett, his two sons, Dewey III and his wife, Dana (Princeton, NJ) and Louis Thomas (Tommy) Hicks and his wife, Dawn (Charlotte, NC). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Melissa Dawn Dorsett (Hopewell, NJ), Mary Rachel Dorsett (New York City), Thomas Hicks Dorsett (Charlotte, NC), Rosemary Albra Dorsett and her husband, Erin Koen (New York City) and John Dewey Dorsett IV (New York City metropolitan area). For more information refer to the facebook page of Dewey Dorsett, Jr. A memorial service will be held later in the year.

