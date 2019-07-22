Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Eisele Jr.. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

John Edward Eisele, Jr., of Charlotte, left us too soon on May 28th. He was 66 years old.



Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania to the late John Edward and Mary Moyles Eisele, he graduated from Abington Heights, was a former employee and member of VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit, PA, a member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM #301, and honorably served his country as a Supply Specialist and Armorer for the Pennsylvania National Guard. During his time of service, he was awarded the General Thomas J. Stewart Medal which recognizes superb attendance and excellent performance of duties.



Jack began his career stocking grocery shelves at A&P when he was just fourteen years old. After 25 years of hard work, he eventually managed the local A&P in his hometown before relocating to Charlotte, NC. Prior to his passing, he recently retired after 25 years of service with Harris Teeter where his co-workers were like family to him.



Jack was larger than life. He was the most generous, kindhearted man with an undeniable sense of humor. His quick wit was like none other and he was sure to bring a smile to anyone in his company.



His passing brings a void that will never be filled. He will be missed beyond measure but will be remembered fondly by his family and friends.



Jack is survived by two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Radziwill (Diethard) of Charlotte, NC, and Judith Ann Namiotka (Larry) of Clarks Summit, PA; two brothers, Alfred Charles Eisele (Madlyn) of Boise, ID, and Mark David Eisele of Rock Hill, SC; eight nieces and nephews; and seven great nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at a later date in Scranton, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's name can be made directly to the .





