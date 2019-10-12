Mr. John Edward "Jack" Harville, 74, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Waxhaw, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Haven, 3815 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28608 or Dilworth Center for Chemical Dependency, 2240 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28203. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 12, 2019