John Edward "Eddie" Hughes Jr.
1960 - 2020
John "Eddie" Hughes Jr, age 59 of Charlotte, NC died May24, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 5-8pm at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. Funeral service will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 11:30am in the chapel of Hankins and Whittington. For full obituary and to share online condolences please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
