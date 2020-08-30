John Edward Mack of Charlotte died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He spent his childhood in Greensboro, NC. John graduated from Davidson College and from the Darden School at the University of Virginia. He married Janne Himes on May 24, 1975.
John's career in finance spanned over forty-five years. He was in senior management at NCNB, Nations Bank and Bank of America from 1974-2001. John served as Corporate Treasurer for twelve years.
Following his retirement from Bank of America, he was Chief Financial Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Shinsei Bank in Tokyo from 2002-2005. After returning to the United States, he was Vice Chairman and Director of Islandsbanki hf in Iceland from 2010-2015. In retirement, he served on ten corporate boards of directors until his death.
While living in Charlotte, John was an elder and treasurer at First Presbyterian Church. He was named a lifetime member of the Board of Visitors of Davidson College, serving on the Executive Committee. John established a need-based scholarship at Davidson in honor of his father who served as a Davidson Trustee.
John is survived by his wife, Janne; siblings, Janice Mack, Robin Davis and Rick Mack and two large extended families. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Southminster Health Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Harris Hospice Unit for the care given to John.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private memorial service for the family will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020. The service will be live streamed through the church website at https://www.firstpres-charlotte.org/funerals/
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edward J. Mack '37 Scholarship, Development Office, Davidson College, PO Box 7170, Davidson, NC 28035-7170.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.