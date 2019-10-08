Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Saunders. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Mooresville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. John E. Saunders, Sr. of Mooresville passed from this life into eternal life on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born on January 21, 1928 in Paoli, Indiana to the late Rev. J. Guy Saunders and Nida Cooke Saunders.



He graduated from Covington High School, Covington, VA. After High School he served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-1948, serving most that time on the U.S.S. Washington. Returning from his service in the navy he graduated from Mars Hill Junior College, Mars Hill, NC where he met and married the love of his life Beverly Graham; Carson-Newman College, Jefferson City, TN; and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, KY.



Rev. Saunders was ordained to the Gospel Ministry in 1957 and served as the pastor of churches in Indiana and Maryland. Later he served in ministry positions on the staff of the Baptist Convention of Maryland, Director of Missions in Missouri and on the staff of the Florida Baptist Convention. In 1992 he retired but continued to serve as an interim as pastor at Southside Baptist Church and Derita Baptist Church in Charlotte and First Baptist Church of Cornelius, as an associational missionary and on a state Baptist convention staff. John and Beverly finally retired to their home on Lake Norman in 1996. Rev. Saunders was also active as a church consultant for many years. In later years he served as missions pastor at FBC Mooresville and began the Food for Days ministry to help feed children in local schools at age 80. While serving as the Brotherhood Director for the Maryland Baptist Convention he was the director of the boy's camp for many years where he touched the lives of many boys and young men many of whom went on the serve as pastors and ministers. Rev. Saunders and his wife were instrumental in the starting of Coastal Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida. His wisdom and insight were helpful as he worked with pastors and churches as a consultant for growth.



He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Dorothy Sue Graham, brother Keith Saunders and great-grandson T.J. Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Beverly Graham, brother Joseph Saunders, sister Mary Smith (Thurman), daughter Cathy Oldenburg (Jerry), son John, Jr. (Sally), daughter Carla Enix (Jim) and daughter Carrie Holder (Derrick). Also surviving are grandchildren whom he loved very much and who loved their Papa: Jennifer Greene (Ben), Kristin Kipp, Ryan Saunders (Crista), Amy Honeycutt (Taylor), Rachel Enix, Jacob Enix, Nicole Decker (Blaine), Jessica Holder and Deaven Holder; great grandchildren Ashley and Daniel Nibbana; Haley and Luke Saunders and Merritt Honeycutt and many nieces and nephews.



Rev. Saunders loved to work in his woodworking shop. He never owned a home that he did not want to re-model. In recent years he started Papa John's Candies selling his home-made candy at the Mooresville Farmer's Market and making clocks to give to friends and family. He was a man of many talents which he used for the glory of the Lord and to share his faith in Jesus.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 8th from 7 pm - 9 pm at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 2 pm at First Baptist Church, Mooresville with Dr. Jerry Cloninger, Dr. Jim Goodson and Dr. John Saunders, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Food for Days, P.O. Box 175, Mooresville, NC 28115 or to First Baptist Church, Mooresville building fund, 150 South Church Street, Mooresville, NC 28115.



