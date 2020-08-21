1/
John Edwin Rose Jr.
1937 - 2020
John Edwin Rose Jr. passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday August 14, 2020. He was born November 3, 1937 in Charlotte, NC to the late Dorothy Montgomery Rose and John Edwin Rose Sr. He was preceded in death by his brother James.

John lived with his wife Sally and daughters Gentry and Sherry in Boone and Valle Crucis, NC for 15 years. He worked at Carolina Caribbean/ The Land of Oz and later owned the book and gift store The Curiosity Shop in downtown Boone. For full obituary please go to: https://www.carolinamortuary.com/obituary/John-RoseJr

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 21, 2020.
