John "Alex" Elkin
1984 - 2020
February 20, 1984 - December 1, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - John "Alex" Elkin, 36, of Charlotte, passed away December 1, 2020 in his home. Born February 20, 1984, he was the only child of John and Connie (Estes) Elkin.
A graduate of Hardin High School, Alex attended Johnson & Wales University- Charlotte Campus. He was employed with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation.
Known to his friends as the "Dog Whisperer", Alex had a loved for animals. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and spending time with his friends.
Survivors include his mother, Connie Elkin; aunt, Debi (Gene) Osborne; cousin, Amber (Mike) Leimone and her children, Luke and Avery; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
Connie I am so very sorry to hear about your son. I know how strong you are and hope you can draw from that at this time. Please reach out if there is anything myself or the widow/widower group can do for you or your family
Beth Ford
Friend
