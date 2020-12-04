John "Alex" Elkin

February 20, 1984 - December 1, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - John "Alex" Elkin, 36, of Charlotte, passed away December 1, 2020 in his home. Born February 20, 1984, he was the only child of John and Connie (Estes) Elkin.

A graduate of Hardin High School, Alex attended Johnson & Wales University- Charlotte Campus. He was employed with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation.

Known to his friends as the "Dog Whisperer", Alex had a loved for animals. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and spending time with his friends.

Survivors include his mother, Connie Elkin; aunt, Debi (Gene) Osborne; cousin, Amber (Mike) Leimone and her children, Luke and Avery; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service.





