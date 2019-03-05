Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Evans Schott. View Sign

John Schott, 98, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019.



John was born in Chattanooga, August 30, 1920. He called Charlotte home for 96 years. Educated at Central High School ('39) and Georgia Tech ('43), he served in the Army until the end of WWII. Discharged as Captain from the Coast Artillery Corps, he worked for and built Operating and Maintenance Specialties and Precision Parts over 50 years. He was inducted in the Georgia Institute of Technology Engineering Alumni Hall of Fame.



His interests were wide ranging, each one pursued thoroughly. An excellent marksman, an avid hunter, he was active during the early years of Charlotte Rifle and Pistol Club. He was a lifelong Mason. He learned to sail, scuba dive, operate a ham radio, program a computer, play the classical guitar. He enjoyed woodcarving, grew the best tomatoes. Time at the river (Lake Wylie) was a constant. He always had a question and thought Google was the greatest!



He made friends throughout his life. He will be sorely missed. Thanks to all his caregivers, John was active until he died. He spent less than 24 hours in HealthCare. Special thanks to Barry Fruster who has become family.



John was predeceased by his parents, John Evans Schott and Cornelia Atwell Schott Wells and his sister, Adelaide Schott Williams. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 76 years, Geoffrey Jordan Schott; their daughter, Geoffrey Ruth Schott; and two nephews, Lee Robert Jordan (Elizabeth) of Atlanta and George Williams (Sylvia) of Charlotte.



A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7th in Harry & Bryant's Chapel in the Oaks, 500 Providence Road.



Family will receive friends Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Sharon Towers.



John was a child of the depression. If you choose a memorial, Sharon Towers Residents Assistance Fund, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210, was dear to his heart.



Condolences may be offered at





