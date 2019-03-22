Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Black. View Sign

Mr. John F. Black, age 88, passed away Thursday night, March 20th at his home on Black Farm. John was born on Black Farm on July 14, 1930, the youngest child of Charles Grier Black Senior and Margaret Jane Stevenson Black. He was a lifelong member of Ramah Presbyterian Church. John graduated from Cornelius High School class of 1948, where he met his wife, Marie Delinger. John and Marie celebrated 68 years of marriage on November 29, 2018. John proudly served in the National Guard Engineering and Combat Battalions from 1952 to 1961, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant.



He was preceded in death by both parents, and his 3 siblings. Left to cherish John's memory are his wife, Marie Delinger Black, and two sons, Stevenson Black (Patti), and Edward Black (Kayren), 3 granddaughters, 1 great-granddaughter, and 3 great-grandsons.



John worked all his life from his earliest childhood days on his family's 200 year old farm. He knew the meaning of hard work, and he has earned his rest. The Black Family takes great pride in continuing this legacy. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 24 at 2 PM at Ramah Presbyterian Church in Huntersville. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.



The family wishes to express appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, especially Kim, Kelly, Amy, Lauren, and Janna. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice (5003 Hospice Lane Kannapolis, NC 28081), or Ramah Presbyterian Church (14401 Ramah Church Rd. Huntersville 28078).



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





