John Franklin "Frank" McLemore, age 73, went home to be with his Lord on February 10, 2020.
He was born on June 20, 1946 in Newport News, VA to the late Vernon and Nan McLemore.
Mr. McLemore is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary McLemore; children, John Wesley McLemore, Marcus Wade McLemore, and Angela Louise Trudeau and husband Kevin; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother, Dan McLemore and wife Nancy.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jean McLemore and brother, Robert Vernon McLemore.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a funeral service to start at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2020